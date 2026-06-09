James L. McCoy, age 96 of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away on June 2, 2026 at Hospice of Dayton. Jim was born in Peebles, Ohio, the son of the late Floyd McCoy, who owned a lumber yard, and Mae (Holladay) McCoy, who owned a grocery store in town. In 1955, James married the love of his life, Joan W. McCoy, who passed away in November of 2003. He is also preceded in death by his dear sister, Kathryn McCoy in 2019, at the age of 95.

Jim attended Ohio University, where he was a star athlete in Track, and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce.

He was an officer in the US Air Force who fought in Korea and a proud member of the VFW and American Legion.

Jim worked at NCR and owned several businesses throughout his life but will be most remembered for his philanthropic contributions to the arts, through the James and Joan McCoy Foundation. Most notably, they donated to the Miamisburg Art Gallery, Women’s Tri-Art Society, Adams County School Arts program, and many others. He had a memorial park built in Peebles in July of 2012 in honor of his parents, the Floyd and Mae McCoy Memorial Park.

Jim was a member of several social and artistic organizations, he was the president of the Fairborn Art Association, the only male member of the Women’s Tri-Art Society, and a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Jim was a renaissance man, he was forward thinking, always stayed up on current events, health conscious (he wanted to live to 100), a man of deep faith and a great sense of humor who will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and community.

He is survived by his cousin Jack and his wife Roxanne “Sis” McCoy and their family; cousin Kathy Butler and her family; niece and nephew Suzanne Shaffer and Jim Wittemeyer; and many dear, dear friends, including good friends Bonnie Milligan, Don and Joanne Stumpf and Carl Sherrets.

The visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, with the funeral service to begin at 5 p.m. at the Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills, 5471 Far Hills Avenue. Light food and refreshments will be available after the service. A burial and committal service will be held at noon on Thursday, June 11 at the Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Miamisburg Art Gallery, 16 North Main St., Miamisburg, OH 45342.

Please go to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com to share memories of Jim.