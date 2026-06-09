Debra Ann Sutterfield, 73, of Mason, Ohio, formerly of West Union, died Tuesday, June 2, 2026 at the Mason Health Care Center. Debra was born January 11, 1953 in Cincinnati. She was preceded in death by parents, Guilford Meece and Dollie (Fiehn) Meece; one sister, Judy Meece; and two brothers, Jerry Meece and David Meece.

Debra is survived by husband, Robert Sutterfield of West Union: four children, Melissa (Tony) Bamberger of Maineville, Brian (Autumn) Haddix of Hemet, California, Crystal (Wade) Sutterfield of West Union and Debbie (Jim) McAdow of Lake Waynoka; one brother, James Meece of Somerset, Kentucky; nine grandchildren, Logan Bamberger of Maineville, Ryan Bamberger of Maineville, Desiree (Stephen) Boldman of West Union, Brandi (Steve) Lutmer of Lebanon, Jordan McAdow of Lake Waynoka, Katie Fetters of Anderson Township in Hamilton County, Kale Garrison of West Union, Terry Garrison of West Union and Laney Garrison of Decatur; 10 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and special niece, Cindy Settlemire.

Debra graduated from Kings High School in Kings Mills in Warren County. She loved playing games and spending time with her family. Fishing was her favorite activity as well as her beloved online auctions.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The funeral service was held on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at 1 p.m., also at the Lafferty Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Claibourne officiating.

Interment was Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at the West Union Cemetery.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated served the family.