Stanley William Tumidolsky, Jr., 83 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2026, at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio following a short illness.

Stan was born on September 21, 1942, in Buffalo, New York, to the late Stanley W. and Agnes M. (Seiler) Tumidolsky. He earned degrees from the University of Buffalo and the Inter-American University of Puerto Rico. Stan was an Eagle Scout and proud Air Force veteran; he spent most of his career at the Ford Motor Company. He loved U.S. History, old cars, and being in the outdoors.

In addition to his parents, Stan was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dee (nee Martin). He is survived by his son, Paul (Becky) Tumidolsky, and his daughters, Rachel (Matthew) Hardwick, Julie (Dave) Casias, and Lisa (David) Markland. Stan is also survived by nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many cousins, and he will be missed by many close friends.

Family and friends can pay their respects during visitation on Thursday, June 4, 2026, from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Saint Mary Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Peebles, Ohio.

A memorial mass will be held following the visitation at 11 a.m. at the Saint Mary Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Peebles. Father Mike Paraniuk will officiate the service. Lunch will follow.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Stan’s name to Ohio Valley Hospice of Hope – Inpatient Center, 230 Medical Center Dr., 2nd floor, Seaman, OH 45679.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to leave words of comfort for the family in their online guestbook.