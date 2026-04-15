Schaffer calls for reform, stronger state engagement in commissioner bid

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Alex Schaffer is seeking the Republican nomination for Adams County Commissioner in the May primary, presenting himself as a candidate focused on reform, modernization and stronger engagement with state-level resources.

Schaffer said his decision to run developed in the summer of 2025 after returning to Adams County following several years away. He said his ties to the county come from visiting his grandparents here when he was younger, and he described those experiences as a major reason he felt drawn back to the area. After returning, Schaffer said he saw a county with a strong sense of pride but also lingering frustration among residents who feel unheard.

“Adams is a very special place,” Schaffer said. “People are prideful of their land and their way of life, but they feel like they don’t have a voice.”

A central theme of Schaffer’s campaign is improving efficiency within county government. He pointed to what he described as outdated systems and processes, including the continued use of paper records in many offices, which he said can slow public records requests, financial reconciliation and forecasting. He also emphasized the need for better communication and coordination among townships, villages and county government.

“We have to do a better job of getting the townships, the villages and the county on the same page,” Schaffer said.

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