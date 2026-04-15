Jones cites experience, fiscal record in bid for second term

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Adams County Commissioner Kelly Jones is seeking a second term in office, citing his experience in business, hands-on approach to governance, and focus on fiscal responsibility as reasons voters should return him to the Board of Commissioners.

Jones will face Alex Schaefer in the Republican primary during the May 5, 2026 Ohio primary election. The commissioner seat is the only contested county race on the ballot, and it appears only on the Republican ticket.

In an exclusive interview with the Defender, Jones said his experience sets him apart. He pointed to more than 40 years in the workforce, including three decades as a self-employed businessman operating multiple businesses. Jones said that background has shaped his view of county government, which he described as similar to running a business that requires attention to costs, efficiency, and daily problem-solving.

During his first term, Jones highlighted several accomplishments, including the construction of a new county dog pound that came in under budget. He also pointed to cost-saving measures that he said have saved the county significant amounts of money. Looking ahead, Jones said the county faces several large expenses, including a potential jail project, paving projects, equipment purchases, and ongoing maintenance needs such as snow removal. He said his familiarity with material and construction costs, along with established connections, allows him to better manage those projects and control spending.

Looking for the rest of the story? Of course you are! Look no further than the April 15 edition of The People’s Defender. Pick up your copy in any village of the county or even better, get your year-long subscription started today and you’ll never miss any of the region’s best news and sports coverage. Call (937) 544-2391 to get the Defender delivered every week right to your mailbox!