By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

An excerpt from the National Council on Aging – What Are the Best Sources of Protein? Here’s What to Know

When we’re older, our body doesn’t use protein as efficiently as it once did. That means we need more of this nutrient to stay healthy and independent. But what if you or the person you care for has nutritional challenges like low appetite or difficulty chewing? Or your monthly grocery budget is tight?

Why is protein so important as you age? Dietary protein provides critical fuel for muscles and bones and helps prevent sarcopenia, a musculoskeletal condition that involves the gradual loss of muscle mass and strength. A protein-sufficient diet also promotes recovery after illness or injury, supports optimal energy levels, and keeps your immune system functioning at its best.

What are the primary sources of protein? There’s no single best protein source; it’s about balance and variety and creating meals you truly enjoy. Both animal- and plant-based options can provide what your body needs:

· Lean meats and poultry such as chicken, turkey, and lean beef are rich in complete proteins and nutrients like iron and vitamin B12. Choose cuts with minimal visible fat. When buying beef or pork, look for words like “sirloin,” “round,” or “loin.”

· Fish and seafood like salmon, mackerel, lake trout, herring, sardines, and albacore tuna provide protein plus heart-healthy omega-3 fats. When using canned fish, buy the low-sodium variety.

· Dairy foods including fat-free or 1% milk, yogurt, and cottage cheese provide calcium and vitamin D along with protein. Consider plant-based milk alternatives like almond, oak, and soy milk (unsweetened).

· Legumes and beans such as lentils, chickpeas, and black beans are loaded with healthy fiber and easy to prepare. Choose no-added-salt or low-sodium canned options, or rinse beans before eating or cooking to cut down on extra sodium.

· Nuts and seeds (almonds, walnuts, chia, flaxseed) supply healthy fats and extra protein.

· Whole grains like quinoa, bulgur, and farro can add smaller but meaningful amounts of plant protein to your meals.

What is the least expensive way to get protein? Getting enough protein doesn’t have to strain your budget. There are plenty of high-quality protein sources that won’t break the bank:

· Eggs are inexpensive, easy to prepare, and packed with nutrients like B6, B12, folate, and vitamins A, D, and E, plus essential minerals such as phosphorus and iron. packed with nutrients.

· Canned tuna, salmon, or chicken offer great shelf life and versatility.

· Dried or canned beans and lentils are among the most cost-effective protein sources available.

· Peanut butter or other nut butters provide protein, healthy fat, and flavor. Plus, they don’t require refrigeration.

· Greek yogurt can be a filling snack that’s often available in store-brand or bulk options.

Protein sources that don’t need cooking or refrigeration – Do you have limited kitchen space or time constraints that make it harder to prepare meals? These protein sources require little to no prep work:

· Peanut butter or nut butters on toast, crackers, or apple slices

· Canned beans (buy the low-sodium kind or rinse before eating)

· Canned tuna or salmon mixed with a little low-fat mayo or Greek yogurt

· Nuts, seeds, and low-sodium jerky for portable snacks

These quick and easy high-protein fixes are also ideal if you’re recovering at home from an illness or injury.

To read the full article, go to https://www.ncoa.org/article/what-are-the-best-sources-of-protein-heres-what-to-know/

Just A Thought: “It is pleasant to do a favor for him who does not ask it.” ~Publilius Syrus, 1st century BCE, from the Latin by D. Lyman, 1856