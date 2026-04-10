Adams County Board of DD, Board of Elections formalize partnership to promote inclusion on Election Day

News Release

The Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities (ACBDD) is proud to announce the official signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Adams County Board of Elections, establishing a collaborative partnership that expands opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities to actively participate in the election process.

This initiative began in November 2025, when individuals served by ACBDD were given the opportunity to volunteer at polling locations throughout Adams County on Election Day. What started as a pilot effort quickly evolved into a meaningful and impactful experience for all involved.

For many participants, the opportunity marked their first time attending the polls in person. While some had previously voted by absentee ballot, being physically present at polling locations allowed them to engage more directly in the democratic process. Volunteers assisted in various capacities, working short, rotating shifts so that multiple individuals could benefit from the experience.

The day proved to be more than just volunteer service—it was an opportunity for education, personal growth, and community connection. Participants gained a deeper understanding of how elections operate while experiencing a strong sense of inclusion, purpose, and pride in contributing to their community.

This successful initiative was made possible through the leadership and vision of Charissa Gardner, Support and Service Administrator with ACBDD, who also serves as a Voting Location Manager for the Board of Elections. Recognizing the importance of creating inclusive civic opportunities, Gardner worked to connect both organizations and coordinate the initial effort.

Following the success of the November pilot, representatives from ACBDD and the Adams County Board of Elections formally signed the MOU during a recent Board of Elections meeting. This agreement establishes an ongoing partnership that will allow individuals served by ACBDD to volunteer during future elections.

Effective May 1, 2026, individuals will have the opportunity to participate in both primary and general elections moving forward. The agreement reflects a shared commitment between both organizations to promote accessibility, inclusion, and meaningful community involvement.

“The opportunity to be part of Election Day is something many of us may take for granted,” said Gardner. “For the individuals we serve, this experience opens doors to understanding, participation, and feeling truly valued as members of their community.”

The Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities extends its sincere appreciation to the Adams County Board of Elections for their partnership and dedication to creating inclusive opportunities for all citizens.