Senior Profile- Kensley Mathias, North Adams High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Kensley Mathias

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Sarah Bales

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Cheerleading, Archery

FAVORITE SPORT:

Cheerleading

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Making memories with my friends and winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Waking up early andconditioning

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning my last Adams County Fair competition

FAVORITE MUSICALARTIST OR GROUP:

Cardi B

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Italy

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Mean Girls”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Law and Order

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Psychology

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Spending time with friends

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Cheesecake Factory

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Amelia Earhart

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to law school in Forensic Law