Senior Profile- Kensley Mathias, North Adams High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Kensley Mathias
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Sarah Bales
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Cheerleading, Archery
FAVORITE SPORT:
Cheerleading
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Making memories with my friends and winning
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Waking up early andconditioning
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning my last Adams County Fair competition
FAVORITE MUSICALARTIST OR GROUP:
Cardi B
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Italy
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Mean Girls”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Law and Order
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Psychology
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Spending time with friends
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Cheesecake Factory
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Amelia Earhart
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to law school in Forensic Law
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