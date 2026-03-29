Paul Emil Scott

Born November 30, 1940 – Passed away March 23, 2026

Paul Emil Scott, 85, of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2026. Born in West Union to Marie (Haag) and Robert Scott, Paul treasured his small-town roots and often fondly recalled the guidance of his grandparents from both the Haag and Scott families.

A 1958 graduate of West Union High School, Paul enjoyed playing basketball and built lifelong friendships through the sport. It was during his high school years that he met his future wife, Linda Roush. Paul and Linda both attended Miami University in Oxford, where he earned his degree in Accounting in 1962; they were married that June and shared a marriage of 63 years.

As a Certified Public Accountant Paul began his career with Price Waterhouse in Cleveland, Tokyo, Japan and later in Richmond, Virginia, before returning home to West Union to open his own accounting practice in 1977. Known for his professionalism and integrity, Paul served families and businesses in Adams County for more than 40 years.

Throughout his life, Paul remained dedicated to his community and alma mater. He was a loyal supporter of Miami University athletics—never missing a chance to discuss the latest RedHawks game—and a longtime member of the Adams County Country Club, where he loved playing golf with friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Scott. Paul is survived by his daughter, Dr. Suzy Kraemer and her husband, Dr. Tom Kraemer of Roanoke, Virginia; his grandsons, Patrick Kraemer of Jackson, Wyoming and Christopher Kraemer of Atlanta, Georgia; and his son, Bobby Scott of West Union. He is also survived by his brother, Robert Anderson and his sister, Michelle Hafner, both of Cincinnati.

Paul’s family would like to express their deep gratitude to Trey Wilson of Decatur, Ohio, for his kindness and friendship over the years, as he assisted Paul with transportation to medical appointments and with daily tasks.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:30 p.m., on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home, 216 W. Mulberry St., West Union. Clarence Abbott will officiate. Burial will follow at West Union Cemetery.

Please sign his online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.