Melinda Cheryl Evans, 67, of Blue Creek, Ohio, died March 21, 2026 at the Southern Ohio Medical Center – Hospice Center in Portsmouth.

Melinda was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Denver Smith and Stella Ruth (Wilmouth) Smith; two brothers, Rick Burris and Mike Gaffin; and one sister, Sandra Fields.

Melinda is survived by husband, David Samuel Evans of Blue Creek: four sons, David Terrance Evans of Blue Creek, Samuel Dean Evans of Kentucky, Daniel Seth Evans of Blue Creek and Donald Semion Evans of Blue Creek; three daughters, Mareena Jean Evans of Kentucky, Robin Rezinna Evans of Cedar Mills and Melissa Dawn Collins of West Union; three brothers, Donnie Burris of Lynx, Billy Joe Burris and Bo Smith; 18 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Visitation is Friday, March 27, 2026 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The Funeral is Saturday, March 28, 2026 at 1 p.m., also at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. Dennis Grooms will officiate.

Interment is Saturday, March 28, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. at Stepp Cemetery on Sunshine Ridge Road in Green Township in Adams County.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.

Post condolences at LaffertyFuneralHome.com.