Adams County Library News

By Julia McCane-Knox

Residents across Adams County will find plenty of opportunities to learn, create, and connect at their local libraries during the week of March 29 through April 4. With programs designed for all ages, the library continues to provide engaging and accessible activities that encourage creativity and lifelong learning.

At the Manchester Library, patrons are invited to pick up a Take-Home Craft Kit. These kits are designed for all ages and allow individuals and families to enjoy an artistic, hands-on activity at their own pace. Whether completed at home or shared with friends, the kits offer a convenient way to stay creative without the need to attend a scheduled program.

Storytime remains a cornerstone of early childhood learning across the county, with sessions offered at multiple locations throughout the week. Families can attend Storytime at the North Adams Library each Tuesday at 11 a.m. On Wednesdays, Storytime takes place at both the Manchester and Peebles Libraries at 11 a.m., providing midweek opportunities for young children to enjoy stories, songs, and interactive activities. The West Union Library hosts its Storytime each Thursday at 11 a.m., while the Manchester Library also offers an additional evening Storytime on Thursdays at 5 p.m., giving working families a flexible option to participate.

For school-aged children, the libraries continue to provide enriching after-school programs that promote creativity and exploration. The Peebles Library hosts its Smorgasbord Makerspace each Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., where participants can experiment with a variety of materials and projects in a hands-on environment. Meanwhile, the Manchester Library offers Crafternoon each Thursday at 2:30 p.m., encouraging kids to unwind after school, while creating entertaining and imaginative crafts.

In addition to these programs, patrons of all ages are invited to participate in a special literary activity at the North Adams Library throughout the month of April. Community members can write and submit book reviews to be displayed in the library, offering a chance to share favorite reads and inspire others to discover new titles. This initiative not only celebrates a love of reading, but also highlights the voices and perspectives of local readers.

The library system also reminds patrons of an important community resource offered at all locations. IPM FoodLink Boxes are available, while supplies last and contain a variety of shelf-stable foods, such as rice, beans, canned vegetables, fruit spread, peanut butter,

and other essentials. Community members are encouraged to call their local library ahead of time to check availability.

With a wide range of programs and resources, Adams County libraries continue to serve as welcoming spaces where individuals and families can gather, learn, and grow. Residents have much to enjoy, including attending a Storytime, picking up a craft kit, or participating in a creative program. Call the library for more information about our events, services, and resources: Manchester Library at 937-549-3359, North Adams Library at 937-386-2556, Peebles Library at 937-587-2085, and West Union Library at 937-544-2591.