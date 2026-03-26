Local student presents at Colorado conference

Submitted News

Local high school freshman Jacob Smith recently traveled to Denver, C0lorado to participate as a guest speaker at the U.S. Pain Foundation for the society for Pediatric Pain Management Conference.

Smith was the only patient asked to and deliver the pediatric patient perspective in regard to chronic pain and fibromyalgia treatment and management. In front of approximately 200 pain management professionals from across the country, Jacob participated with Dr. Henry Haung from Texas Children’s, providing insight into his journey. The conference attendees were able to ask additional questions once the initial presentation was completed.

Several providers thanked Smith afterwards and said they would take what they learned from him back to their own practices in order to help other patients like him. They thanked him for his candor along with his message of hope.

Smith says he wanted to make the U.S. Pain Foundation and pediatric care community proud and hoped his presentation would be able to help providers give better treatment to children and teens dealing with the same pain issues that he does. He explained that is a team approach and not just one thing that helps in chronic pain management. Understanding goes a long way and with utilization of various resources together, it can make a difference.

If you would like to support the Pediatric Pain Warrior program, visit the U.S. Pain Foundation website and choose “Pediatric” under gift type.