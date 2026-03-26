ACRTA Scholarship applicants wanted

The Adams County Retired Teacher’s (ACRTA) scholarship information has been delivered to all guidance counselors at the five high schools in Adams County. This $500 competitive scholarship is aimed toward an Adams County 2026 graduating senior going into the field of education. The scholarship, when presented to the winner, may be used for any aspect of post-secondary studies.

Check with your school’s guidance counselor for information and application forms. Completed applications must be mailed to amd reach Lynda at 19775 State Route 41, Peebles, Ohio 45660 by Friday, April 17, 2026.

The scholarship winner will be announced and invited to attend the next ACRTA meeting on May 13 at 11 a.m. at the Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center.

The ACRTA encourages any interested senior meeting the above qualifications to apply.