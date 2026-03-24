March is Senior Nutrition Month

News Release

Healthy food and good nutrition are essential for older adults to maintain health, independence and quality of life as they age. What we eat supports physical strength and brain health. Proper nutrition helps reduce the risk of chronic disease, supports immune function, and maintains cognitive health.

Food nourishes more than the body—it also supports connection. Shared meals and nutrition programs bring people together, boosting mood and reducing isolation and loneliness. During National Senior Nutrition Month in March, the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) highlights the importance of good nutrition for healthy aging.

It can be challenging for many older adults to get the healthy and nutritious foods needed to maintain physical and cognitive health. This can lead to poor health outcomes. Proper nutrition is critical to reduce chronic illness, improve immune system functioning, and enhance cognition. Food also brings people together, boosting mood and decreasing feelings of isolation and loneliness.

If you need help arranging home-delivered meals for an older adult, finding a meal in the community through a congregate meal site, or learning more about local resources and information, the AAA7 can help. Call 1-800-582-7277, email [email protected], or visit aaa7.org to learn more.

Your local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis in ten counties in Southern Ohio including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their residence of choice through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m, the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711). Here, individuals can speak directly with a specially-trained Agency staff member who will assist them

with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. The Agency also offers an assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the Agency can be contacted through e-mail at [email protected]. The Agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.