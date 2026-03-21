Senior Profile- Luke Applegate, Manchester High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Luke Applegate
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
Matthias and AmyApplegate
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Baseball, Basketball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Baseball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
A walk off home run against Whiteoak to win league in baseball
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Morgan Wallen
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Colorado (to go moose hunting)
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Sandlot”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Ted Nugent: Spirit of the Wild
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Gym
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hunting
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Chipotle
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Aaron Judge
FUTURE PLANS:
Play baseball at Shawnee State
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