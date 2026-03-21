Senior Profile- Luke Applegate, Manchester High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Luke Applegate

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Matthias and AmyApplegate

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Baseball, Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Baseball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

A walk off home run against Whiteoak to win league in baseball

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Morgan Wallen

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Colorado (to go moose hunting)

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Sandlot”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Ted Nugent: Spirit of the Wild

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Gym

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hunting

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Chipotle

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Aaron Judge

FUTURE PLANS:

Play baseball at Shawnee State