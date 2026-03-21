ADAMS COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS

February 27 – March 6, 2026

Christina Cooper, Kelly Cooper to Flannery’s Sand Stone & Storgae LLC, Tiffin Township, 1.008 ac

Clifford William Allen Diggins (DECD) to Samuel Diggins, Tiffin Township, 36.249 ac

Deborah L. Grimes, Robert C. Grimes to Deborah L. Grimes, Robert C. Grimes, Brush Creek Township, 67.39 ac

Nancy A. Pettigrew to Jon L. Pettigrew, Nancy A. Pettigrew, Oliver Township, 34.574 ac

Barbara F. Dunn, William R. Dunn II, William Ronald Dunn II to Dunn Family Living Trust, Barbara Faye Dunn, Trustee, William Ronald Dunn II, Trustee, Brush Creek Township, 16.183 ac

Alicia Bernert, Michael Bernert, Michael J. Bernert to Alicia Bernert, Michael Bernert, Peebles Village, 0.607 ac, Lot #’s 23, 24, 25 26

Edie L. Klickner, Rocky A. Klickner to Kent Edingfield, Miranda Edingfield, Winchester Village, 1.157 ac, Lot #’s 41, 42

Linda S. Caraway (DECD) to Alyssa Cochran, Tiffin Township, 0.700 ac

Linda S. Caraway (DECD) to Wilma Jenkins, Jefferson Township, 1.116 ac

Darren D. Miller, Kevin E. Miller to Darren D. Miller, Kevin E. Miller, Green Township, 5.010 ac, Lot # 8

Ralph Shiveley (DECD) to Green Township, Green Township Trustees, Green Township, 0.832 ac

Ashley Ogden, Zachary Ogden, Zachary Daniel Ogden to Jeremy Jenkins, Meigs Township, 1.213 ac. Meigs Township, 0.219 ac

Lindsey E. Hedge to Lindsey E. Hedge, Edna Faye Stapleton, John Michael Stapleton, Tiffin Township, 11.632 ac

Adam S. Hedge to Lindsey E. Hedge, Tiffin Township, 11.632 ac

Carol J. Reinhard, Mark A. Reinhard to Jessica M. Brewer, Ryan Brewer, West Union Village, 0.971 ac, West Union Village, 0.979 ac

Michael R. Golfman II, Velvet Golfman to Alicia J. Allen, Sprigg Township, 1.51 ac

Kathy Stout, Matthew M. Stout to Matthew and Kathy Stout Living Trust, Kathy J. Stout, Trustee, Matthew M. Stout, Trustee, Winchester Township, 33.418 ac

Patricia A. Crawford, Richard L. Crawford to No Brainer Project & Property Management LLC, Rustic Oak Properties LLC, West Union Village, 1.000 ac, Lot #22

Melissa Partin, Thomas Partin to Pamela Dotson, Winchester Township, 1.576 ac, Lot#195

Patrick William Preston to Daniel Lee Metcalf, Theresa Lynn Metcalf, Manchester Village, 0.152 ac, Lot #195

James D. Berwick to KB Restorations LLC, Manchester Village, 0.102 ac, Lot #124

Jamie M. Young by POA, Jamie Martin Young by POA to Pak Farms LLC, Monroe Township, 0.300 ac

Robert D, Malcom II, Stephanie D. Malcom to David Mendenhall, Julia Mendenhall, Peeble Villagem 0.577 ac, Peebles Village 0.869 ac

Lisa A. Helterbridle, Tony L. Helterbridle to Jesse Helterbridle, Kristen Morgan, Manchester Village, 0.17 ax, Lot #172

Jodie C. Doerger, Michale G. Doerger, Michael W. Doerger, Nocile Doerger to NSD Properties, Franklin Township, 62.023 ac, Franklin Township, 4.933 ac

Jessica Brewer, Ryan Brewer to Grant McIntosh, Katie McIntosh, Winchester Township, 8.000 ac

Daughty O. Wright to Deanna Puckett, Edward E. Puckett, Bratton Township, 4.693 ac

Sami F. Daoud, Saab Realty to Apex Advertising LLC, Seaman Village, 1.1505 ac

Heritage Unlimited, Thomas Partin to David E. Smith, Donna S. Smith, Tiffin Township, 1.006 ac

Terry Maddox, Signature Tiny Homes LLC to Carter Conn, West Union Village, 0.409 ac

John Barnes, Shannon Murphy to Chawn Eugene Odell, Liberty Township, 0.22 ac

Kathy J. Stout, Matthew M. Stout to Matthew and Kathy Stout Living Trust, Kathey J. Stout, Trustee, Matthew M. Stout, Trustee, Winchester Township, 3.929 ac

Kathy J. Stout, Matthew M. Stout to Matthew and Kathy Stout Living Trust, Kathey J. Stout, Trustee, Matthew M. Stout, Trustee, Winchester Township,160.097 ac