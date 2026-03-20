Dryden’s Den

Cincinnati Bengals de Facto General Manager Duke Tobin said he has always been all-in when it comes to building a team capable of winning a championship. His comments at the NFL Combine in late February drew scrutiny from across the Bengals fan base and smirks from the NFL media/fans as a whole. Tobin and his crew had a chance to silence the critics and instead, the Orange & Black missed out on several free agents that would have helped dramatically.

Regardless, compared to other free agency periods (a low bar indeed) – Tobin did bring in three players that should help immediately. It started with former Chiefs safety Bryan Cook. The rangy safety is from the Cincinnati area and played at UC before winning multiple championships in Kansas City. Cook will dramatically improve tackling when compared to who he is replacing, the much maligned Geno Stone. Cook is tackling machine who takes good angles, will take on blocks and be a huge help versus the run. He is a downhill safety with thump. He isn’t great in coverage but a great signing, nonetheless. Cook will turn 27 in September and should be a key component of the Bengals defense for several seasons.

The other bomb dropped shortly after the news of Cook’s anticipated signing. Tobin and crew landed edge rusher Boye Mafe who has played his entire career in Seattle. Like Cook, Mafe has big-game experience. His production may not sit well with box score scouts, but his length and athleticism at edge immediately improves the entire defense. The talented Mafe will turn 28 in November. He played on a deep Seahawks’ squad where his snaps were split on their way to the championship but he still had 50 QB pressures (PFF). As a reference point, Joseph Ossai led the 2025 Bengals with 22 pressures. Mafe’s game is built on burst and speed to power. He is an explosive, ascending player who can be a high-level edge regarding putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

The Bengals final meaningful signing (thus far) was 31-year old defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. Typically, Cincinnati avoids players near or over the age of 30 but this year they took a shot at an area of need on a player who has a ton of snaps under his belt. Allen has been a very good DT for a long time. A three-technique tackle, Allen can also play the run and chase down plays. He will be an important voice in the locker room and play in a rotation or at times with veteran BJ Hill which should keep them both fresh in games and during the long NFL season.

The team also signed left tackle Orlando Brown to a two-year extension. Brown has been a serviceable left tackle during his career in Cincinnati. The 29-year-old (turns 30 in May) is a top half of the league LT which is one of the prime positions in the league.

Speaking of all-in, had the franchise truly been willing to put their chips on the table for a Super Bowl ring, they would have also signed former Jaguar Devin Lloyd. They could have easily created the cap space with a few contract restructurings. On top ofthat, they have an immense amount of cap room on the ledger for the 2027 season. Now was the time to go for it. Instead, it appears they will once again put their hopes on second-year linebackers Demetrius Knight, Jr. and Barrett Carter. The tandem, to put it mildly, struggled immensely in their rookie campaigns. Perhaps the additions on the defensive line and at safety will help the duo in their sophomore campaign.

In summary, there are both positives and negatives for the Bengals offseason as they head into a crucial NFL draft. Make no mistake, their defense should be much better with the trio of signings and allow them to go best player available with their first-round pick (number t10 overall). Hopefully that will result in either Caleb Downs, Reuben Bain or Sonny Styles with potential superstar edge rusher David Bailey expected to be off the board.

Stay tuned Bengals fans, and NFL fans for that matter, as over the next five weeks I’ll be delivering a ton of NFL Draft content.

Fan of podcasts? Join Steve Zornes and I on The Brotherhood of the Bengals Podcast available on all of your favorite podcast apps and the video version on YouTube.