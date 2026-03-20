Adams County Library News

By Julia McCane-Knox

Community members will find a variety of engaging programs and activities at local libraries in the coming weeks, with opportunities designed for children, families, and adult readers alike.

Young readers and their caregivers can enjoy weekly Storytime programs held across several library branches. Storytime at the North Adams Library takes place each Tuesday at 11 a.m., offering stories, songs, and activities designed to build early literacy skills, while creating a fun and welcoming environment for children.

Families can also attend Storytime at the Peebles and Manchester Libraries each Wednesday at 11 a.m. Meanwhile, the West Union Library hosts Storytime every Thursday at 11 a.m., continuing the tradition of introducing young learners to books and interactive storytelling, with the addition of American Sign Language. For families seeking an evening option, the Manchester Library offers a special evening Storytime each Thursday at 5 p.m., making it easier for working parents and caregivers to participate with their children.

School-aged children will find several hands-on learning opportunities as well. The Smorgasbord Makerspace program takes place at the Peebles Library each Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. This program encourages creativity and problem-solving as children experiment with a variety of crafts, building materials, and maker activities.

At the North Adams Library, students can participate in STEAM Adventures: Egg Decorating on Wednesday, March 25, at 3 p.m. This program blends creativity with the Easter holiday, giving children the opportunity to decorate eggs using a variety of craft supplies.

Children can also attend Crafternoon at the Manchester Library each Thursday at 2:30 p.m. During these sessions, participants create themed crafts and projects that inspire imagination and artistic expression.

Families looking for interactive entertainment can attend Family Game Day at the Manchester Library on Wednesday, March 25, at 2:30 p.m. The event invites community members of all ages to gather and enjoy a variety of board games and group activities, offering an opportunity to socialize and spend time together in a relaxed environment.

Adult readers will also have several opportunities to connect with fellow book lovers through local book clubs. The Peebles Library Book Club will meet Monday, March 23, at 5:30 p.m., where participants can share their thoughts on Bob Green’s captivating WWII Memoir, Duty: A Father, His Son, and the Man Who Won the War.

Later in the week, two additional book clubs will meet on Thursday, March 26 at 5:30 p.m. The North Adams Library’s Novels and Nibbles Book Club will discuss the gripping thriller, Pretty Girls by bestselling author Karin Slaughter. The novel, known for its suspenseful storytelling and emotional depth, promises to spark thoughtful discussion among attendees.

At the same time, the West Union Library’s Shelf Indulgence Book Club will explore the acclaimed mystery, Still Life by renowned author Louise Penny. The novel introduces readers to Penny’s beloved Chief Inspector Gamache series and is celebrated for its richly drawn characters and compelling mystery.

Community members are encouraged to take advantage of these free programs, which are designed to promote literacy, creativity, and connection throughout the county. With activities available for all ages, the libraries continue to serve as welcoming spaces for learning, entertainment, and community engagement. Visit adamscolibrary.org or call the library for more details: Manchester Library at 937-549-3359, North Adams Library at 937-386-2556, Peebles Library at 937-587-2085, and West Union Library at 937-544-2591.