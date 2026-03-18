SHAC names All-Conference Girls Basketball

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The 2025-26 high school girls basketball season is now in the rear view mirror, meaning that it is time for postseason honors to be delivered. Late last month, the girls basketball coaches of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference gathered to cast their votes for the 2025-26 Girls Basketball All-Conference Team. Eighteen outstanding young ladies eare3nd All-Conference honors with one-third of those coming from the four Adams County teams- two from North Adams, two from West Union, and one each from Manchester and Peebles. None of the local honorees were seniors, meaning they will be back in uniform next season.

North Adams freshman point guard Tenzlee Burns was the second leading scorer in the conference for the 19-6 Lady Devils, putting up 16.7 points a game, while also pulling down 5.5 rebounds an outing. Burns was also second in the SHAC with 3.7 assists per game and fifth at 3.2 steals. The ultra-talented freshman shot 71% from the free throw line and tallied 38 three-point baskets.

Also from North Adams, junior Emma Pistole had a breakout campaign for Coach Rob Davis and his district runner-up Lady Devils. Pistole was third in the conference in scoring at 16.0 points per game while grabbing 6.5 rebounds. Pistole led the SHAC in field goal percentage, hitting 55% from the field and also averaged 1.4 steals and shot 60% from the foul line.

From 12-11 West Union, 5’ 3” junior guard Annabelle McIntosh was named to the All-SHAC Team after averaging 14 points game (seventh in the conference). McIntosh was also fifth in the SHAC with her 3.1 assists per game and her stat line also included 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 steals a game.

Also from West Union, 6’0” junior Maddie Stout was named All-Conference after averaging 10.1 points a game and leading the SHAC with 4.1 steals per game. Stout was third in the conference with her 3.6 assists per outing as well as fourth at 9.2 rebounds, narrowly missing a double-double average for the season. Stout also was 67% from the free throw stripe.

Another of the conference’s talented freshmen was Manchester’s Hayden Rideout who was named All-SHAC after scoring 12.7 points game for a very young group of Lady Greyhounds who finished 3-19 for the season. Rideout also hauled in 7.2 rebounds per fame while also leading the SHAC with her average 2.2 blocks a game on the defensive end..

From another young squad, 6-15 Peebles, 5’7” sophomore Kendall Myers was named to the All-SHAC Team after placing fourth in the conference with her average points per game of 15.0. Myers also narrowly missed a season double-double, placing second in the conference with 9.8 rebounds per game. Myers also added to her stat line with 2.0 steals a game.

The remainder of the Girls All-Conference Team includes: Aubrey Barber, Christina Murphy and Cara Rummel (Fayetteville); Kyra Boyd and Jillian Lucas (Whiteoak); Lily Ferguson (Lynchburg-Clay); Raquel Hackney and Brooklyn Manning (Ripley); Meri Jackson and Rilee Quickle (Fairfield); Olivia Uhl and Sophia Uhl (Eastern Brown).

The SHAC girls basketball Coach of the Year is Fayetteville’s Tori Rummel, whose team went 13-0 in conference play to receive the coveted Gold Ball, then made a run to the Division VI elite Eight, where the Lady Rockets lost 38-36 to eventual state champion St. Henry.

(The statistics for this story came from the SHAC website as of March 16.)

2025-26 SHAC Girls Basketball Final Standings

Division I (Big School)

Eastern Brown 10-3

North Adams 10-3

Lynchburg-Clay 6-7

West Union 6-7

Ripley 3-10

Division II (Small School)

Fayetteville 13-0

Fairfield 6-7

Peebles 5-8

Whiteoak 5-8

Manchester 1-12