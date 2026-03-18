Scholarships available from Jefferson Alumni

News Release

The Jefferson Alumni, Blue Creek, Ohio will be awarding several scholarships on May 23, 2026. All scholarships are $1,000 and the following are to be awarded:

• Heinz Phipps Memorial Scholarship funded by his brother Corbett and Family;

• May Family Scholarship funded by Jeff in honor and in memory of his parents and siblings;

• Don and Flo Armstrong Memorial Scholarships funded by Ron Lykins and Armstrong Family;

• 2 Ron and Ruth Lykins Scholarships funded by Ron Lykins;

• Jefferson Alumni Scholarships funded by donations from JHS Alumni members;

• Dr. James and Suzanne Branham Scholarship funded by Ron Lykins;

• Three David Brown Memorial Scholarships funded by his brothers Phil and Tom;

• James V. Hazelbaker Memorial Scholarship funded by his daughters Angela, Jaime and Rachael

• Charles Copas Family Scholarship funded by Charles and Linda Copas

To be eligible, the applicant must be a direct descendant of a Jefferson High School graduate. (Direct descendant is a person in the straight bloodline for example child, grandchild, great-grandchild.) One submission is all that is necessary to be considered for the scholarships.

Applications must be recieved either by mail, email or scheduled hand-delivery by the last Friday in April (April 24, 2026). The applicant should include the following information:

1. A written narrative of one to two pages outlining personal plans, where he/she will attend college or technical/trade school, a summary of school activities, accomplishments, awards and community service and why the applicant needs the scholarship. Do not exceed two pages, summarize.

2. Include a head shot photo suitable for publication.

3. Include official high school transcript.

4. Include high school attendance record for Grade 9 to the present and ACT or SAT score report, if not included on transcript.

5. List the name, address, and phone or email where applicant may be contacted and the names and contact information for your mother and father.

6. Include the name and year of graduation, if known, of the Jefferson High School graduate who you descend from.

Mail, email or arrange to hand-deliver the scholarship information so it is received no later than Friday, April 24, 2026 to:

Linda Stepp, 13370 State Route 136, Winchester, Ohio 45697 or [email protected].

Members of the Armstrong family and/or Alumni Officers will review applications and may request a phone or personal interview of the applicants and will then select and notify the recipients. Scholarships will be awarded to the recipients in person at the Jefferson Alumni meeting which is scheduled on the afternoon of Saturday, May 23, 2026. Note: Applications must be received by April 24 by mail, email or scheduled hand-delivery to be considered.

Funding decisions will be final and based on the applicant’s written narrative, high school record, demonstrated need, and being a direct descendant of a Jefferson High School graduate.