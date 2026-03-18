Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund accepting 2026 grant applications

Press Release

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO), in collaboration with its 15 affiliate foundation partners, is accepting applications for 2026 grants available through the Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund to Support Partnership in Appalachian Ohio.

The Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund supports nonprofit and public organizations across the 32-county region and was created to advance projects and activities in Appalachian Ohio that improve quality of life. Emphasis is on areas Myers worked so passionately to address: education, regional networking, support for community leaders and fulfillment of basic needs.

2026 grant applications must be submitted online by Tuesday, March 17. Funding requests should not exceed $1,000. Additional information and the application are available at www.AppalachianOhio.org/Myers.

Myers was a stalwart champion for Appalachian Ohio, serving as executive director of the Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Alliance and president of the Eastern Ohio Development Alliance (EODA). During his years of service, Myers advocated for Appalachian Ohio and generated countless financial investments to support the region’s progress in meeting basic needs, including infrastructure development that advanced quality of life and economic growth – a legacy that continues through the FAO fund that bears his name.

A 501(c)(3) public charity, FAO is a regional community foundation serving the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. In partnership with 14 geographic affiliate foundations and the regionwide African American Community Fund, FAO works to unleash the collective potential within Appalachian Ohio by encouraging and supporting philanthropy. FAO’s geographic affiliate partners serve the Nelsonville area and Gallia, Guernsey, Harrison, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, Perry and Vinton counties.

For more information about the Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund to Support Partnership in Appalachian Ohio, FAO and how you can support or create opportunities throughout the region, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org, email [email protected] or call (740) 753-1111.