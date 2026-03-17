Constitutional amendment effort begins with local petition drive

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

A group of Adams and Clermont County residents traveled to Columbus on Monday, March 16, to deliver petitions to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office in support of a proposed constitutional amendment that would prohibit the construction of data centers larger than 25 megawatts in Ohio. The filing represents the first formal step in the statewide initiative process and reflects months of work by residents who say communities need more control over the siting of large digital infrastructure projects.

Organizers submitted 1,822 signatures for review. Nearly two thirds came from Adams and Brown counties, with the remainder collected in 16 additional counties. Supporters say this distribution demonstrates that concerns about hyperscale data center development are not limited to a single region but are instead emerging in multiple rural counties across Ohio.

Jessica Adams Baker, who helped coordinate the signature‑gathering effort, said the group acted after feeling that community concerns were not being taken seriously by decision makers. “Our way of life is under attack without community input and no lasting economic benefit to the community,” Baker said. people decide.”

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