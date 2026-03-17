Afroman defends his music and his footage as lawsuit begins in Adams County

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

The civil trial between rapper Joseph “Afroman” Foreman and seven members of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office moved into its first phase Monday morning as attorneys began selecting a jury to hear a case that has drawn statewide attention. Foreman arrived at the Adams County Courthouse in West Union to greet supporters before stepping inside to confront allegations that he used deputies’ likenesses without permission after a 2022 raid on his Winchester home. The deputies claim the resulting music video and online posts exposed them to humiliation and threats. Foreman and his legal team say the case raises important questions about free speech.

According to publicly available information, the lawsuit stems from an August 21, 2022, raid in which deputies executed a search warrant on Foreman’s property. Video that Foreman later shared on Instagram appeared to show officers breaking down a door and entering the house with rifles raised. That same video later formed the basis of the music video for his song “Lemon Pound Cake,” which spread quickly across the internet and brought significant attention to the incident.

Foreman has said previously that the raid resulted in considerable damage throughout his home. He has also previously stated that deputies disconnected his security cameras while conducting the search. According to an outside investigation conducted by Clermont County at the request of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, no money was stolen during the operation, though Foreman has said that approximately $400 was missing when his seized cash was returned. Investigators attributed the discrepancy to a miscount. No criminal charges were filed against Foreman after the search.

The deputies who conducted the raid later filed suit in Adams County Common Pleas Court alleging that their images were used in Foreman’s video and online posts without consent. They argue that the footage subjected them to ridicule and exposed them to online threats from viewers who saw the viral content. These concerns form the basis of the claims now being heard by a local jury.

Foreman has said that he first learned about the lawsuit not through formal notice but through online chatter. “I woke up to Twitter like everybody else,” he said, recalling how news of the deputies’ complaint reached him. He said he found it surprising that officers who, as he described it, entered his home armed would later argue that a music video had caused them harm. “I’m thinking a cop knows he comes through my house with a gun and bullets. I’m not thinking rap songs would hurt him,” he said. Reflecting on their reaction, he added, “Wow, you’re a little sensitive.”

In discussing the raid, Foreman described it as something that disrupted both his home and his ability to work. He said he tried to handle the situation in a way that allowed him to move forward instead of dwelling on frustration. “I took it in stride, cracked a joke, and tried to sell a song to raise money for the damages,” he said. Humor, he explained, has long been his way of coping with setbacks.

Foreman said he views the deputies’ lawsuit as an attempt to penalize him for publicly describing what happened on his own property. “They raid my house, steal my money, disconnect my camera, and then sue me because I said something about it,” he said. He added that he finds it troubling that speaking about the event could carry legal consequences. “Why do you have to defend the truth,” he said, repeating a point he returned to several times.

Inside the courtroom attorneys began reviewing Foreman’s online posts from the days following the raid. Footage posted on social media showing deputies breaking down the door is expected to be a central piece of evidence since it later became part of the music video that triggered the legal dispute. Attorneys questioned potential jurors about their views on privacy, recording on personal property, and how they interpret the limits of commentary involving public officials.

Foreman’s lawyers have argued that the footage was recorded legally on his own cameras and that he had every right to use it. They say his work constitutes commentary shaped by his personal experience and that his expression should be protected. Deputies argue that their images were broadcast in a way that exposed them to unnecessary risk and that Foreman’s public criticism crossed a line by turning them into the subjects of a viral joke.

Outside the courthouse, several people held signs supporting Foreman and referencing the First Amendment. Some stopped him to offer encouragement before he entered the building for the first day of proceedings. While turnout was modest, it reflected the degree of public interest the case has attracted since the video began circulating online.

Foreman said he has had no further issues with law enforcement since the raid and that he tries to follow all requirements expected of any citizen. “I’m a law abiding citizen. I pay my taxes,” he said. He noted that he hopes jurors understand why he responded to the raid the way he did and that they recognize the importance of speaking out. “If you stay quiet, it’s out there happening to somebody else,” he said.

The trial is expected to address not only the events of the raid but also the broader question of how recordings of law enforcement activity inside private homes may be used by the homeowners themselves. With the first phase of proceedings underway, it will be up to an Adams County jury to decide whether Foreman’s video falls within the bounds of protected speech or whether the deputies’ claims of harm warrant legal relief.

The court was scheduled to resume Tuesday morning. Foreman said he plans to attend every day of the trial, adding that he believes the case is about more than a single video. For him, he said, it is about the right to speak openly about what happens in his own home.