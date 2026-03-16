Limited-Edition America 250 Ohio County Lapel Pins now available

News Release

As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, Ohio’s counties continue to play a central role in preparing for this historic milestone. Leaders from across the state have been outstanding partners in planning, promoting, and supporting America 250 efforts, helping ensure that this once-in-a-lifetime celebration reflects Ohio’s communities, history, and shared values.

To commemorate this moment, the limited-edition America 250 Ohio County Lapel Pin, produced by the County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO), is now available exclusively for in-person purchase at the Ohio Statehouse Museum Shop and online at OhioCountyStore.com. These collectible pins offer a meaningful way to celebrate America’s semiquincentennial while honoring Ohio’s county heritage.

Each pin is beautifully crafted and features the unique outline of one of Ohio’s 88 counties paired with the official America 250–Ohio logo, intricately etched for detail. The result is a timeless and distinctive piece that reflects both county pride and national history.

Ohio’s counties—each with its own unique boundaries, traditions, and stories—have long served as the backbone of the state and nation. Their leadership, partnership, and community spirit continue to shape how Ohio honors the past, celebrates the present, and inspires future generations. As planning for America 250 continues, counties remain at the heart of efforts to make this celebration truly unforgettable.

“Ohio’s counties appreciate the leadership and dedication of the America 250–Ohio Commission, which continues to lead the way in commemorating America’s semiquincentennial across the state,” said Hamilton County Commissioner and CCAO President Denise Driehaus. “The Commission’s work has been instrumental in uniting communities and highlighting Ohio’s important role in our nation’s story.”

“The America 250 Ohio County Lapel Pins are a meaningful way for Ohioans to celebrate this historic milestone while honoring the local communities that help tell America’s story,” said Todd Kleismit, Executive Director of the America 250–Ohio Commission. “We are grateful for the partnership with Ohio’s counties and communities across the state as we continue working together to make this commemoration impactful, inclusive, and representative of all Ohioans.”

A portion of the proceeds from lapel pin sales will benefit the CCAO Research and Educational Foundation, supporting education and research for the people of Ohio.

The America 250 Ohio County Lapel Pins are available while supplies last and can be purchased exclusively through in-person shopping at the Ohio Statehouse Museum Shop in Columbus and online at OhioCountyStore.com.