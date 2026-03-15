Venture Hawks-Sheriff battle coming March 22

Submitted News

March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month Individuals with developmental disabilities want you to know that inclusion matters.

Join us for an exciting afternoon of basketball as the Venture Hawks again take on the Adams County Sheriff’s Eagles on March 22. Come cheer on our friends with developmental disabilities of Adams County and help promote full participation and inclusion in our community.

This is a family-friendly event, community supported and fun. Cheer, celebrate, and make a difference

Special Features”

• Welcome by Karl Boerger

• National Anthem by Maria Sexton

• Venture Hawks Ignite Dance Team (Halftime)

• 3-Point Shot Contest ($1 to play – win $2!)

• Split the Pot & Silent Auction

• Trophy Presentation at the end of the game

Thank you to the amazing event sponsors for making this day possible. Bring your family, invite your friends, and show your support for inclusion!

• Venture Hawks vs. Adams County Sheriff Eagles Basketball Game

• Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m. (Doors open at 1 p.m.)

• West Union High School