Serpent Mound Star Knowledge Spring Equinox Peace Summit March 20-22

News Release

The Serpent Mound Star Knowledge Spring Equinox Peace Summit offers three days of ceremony with indigenous elders, musical experiences through song, dance and drumming, workshops, presentations and other spiritually transformative opportunities. It takes place Friday, March 20 – Sunday, March 22 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. each day at Woodland Altars, 33200 State Route 41, Peebles, Ohio where most presentations will be indoors.

The gathering site is six miles from the mound. Admission ranges from $44 to $111 and there is an option for a livestream Zoom access by love donation in any amount. This family friendly gathering offers free admission to children under 17. Tickets can be purchased on site or in advance through the Eventbrite link on the event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/3759533794349544 or https://alternateuniverserockshop.com/events.

The spring equinox represents rebirth, growth, renewal and balance and is known to be a powerful time of healing. The sacred gathering encourages people to envision a deep fusion of timeless wisdom echoing across the cosmos on the site connected to Serpent Mound by a powerful fault line—symbolizing transformation through connection. It is the only place on earth where a meteor has hit a fault line and the mound is the world’s largest surviving example of a prehistoric effigy mound.

This transformative experience is a sacred gathering where internationally recognized elders, peace activists, and wisdom keepers from all nations, races, and backgrounds sharing their wisdom in over 30 musical and spoken presentations and ceremonies. Visitors can embrace a culture of compassion, love, and unity as renowned thought leaders inspire change, empowering people to see the world and be awakened by new perspectives that can turn the ordinary into something extraordinary. Presentations include Bertram Walker Tsavadawa Hopi/Hualapai,

￼Jen Kruse (enrolled tribal member of Minnesota’s Red Lake Band talking about Sasquatch), GreyEagle (family name Darryl Brown) a tribal member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, Rainbow Eagle Rolland Williston (Okla- Choctaw American Indian).

Additional speakers include Bill Homann with the Mitchell-Hedges Crystal Skull which has spread its love and wisdom around the globe, Thomas Johnson (serpent crater geologic anomalies), Grandmother Barbara Vitale (Blue Star Woman sharing Celtic wisdom), Linda Ivarie (star knowledge teachings), Beatrice Menase Kwe Jackson (Ojibwe creation story), Nikki Zephier (star knowledge, daughter of Chief Golden Light Eagle original code holder Turtle island), Leslie Mora Opeza Black Elk (death doula workshop, granddaughter of Chief Black Elk), and many others.

Presentations will also include Native wisdom, drumming with Baba Jubal, music with Terri A. Rivera (Peace Summit organizer) with Chris Davis, Native American flute with Deborah Yellow Flicker and more. Vendors and artists offering one-of-a-kind jewelry, instruments, medicine bags, healing tools, indigenous products and crystals will also be at the gathering. Cash is best where possible as the electromagnetic anomalies in the area sometimes affect WiFi.

Information about securing a vendor booth or alternative accommodations can be found on the event page. Only service animals will be permitted but no other pets will be allowed. A food vendor will be on site with vegan and omnivore choices throughout the event. No drugs or alcohol of any kind will be permitted and those violating the rule will be asked to leave