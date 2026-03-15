Senior Profile- Uriah Adkins, Peebles High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Uriah Adkins
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Peter Adkins
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Football, Soccer, Track
FAVORITE SPORT:
Track
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Going to the weight room with the Boatman
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Inside track practices
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Almost winning league for track
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Three Days Grace
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Alaska
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Forrest Gump”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
The Flash
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Playing basketball with friends
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
LaRosa’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Matthew Grooms
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to a College of Engineering
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