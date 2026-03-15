Senior Profile- Uriah Adkins, Peebles High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Uriah Adkins

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Peter Adkins

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Football, Soccer, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:

Track

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Going to the weight room with the Boatman

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Inside track practices

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Almost winning league for track

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Three Days Grace

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Alaska

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Forrest Gump”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

The Flash

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Playing basketball with friends

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

LaRosa’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Matthew Grooms

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to a College of Engineering