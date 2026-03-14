Inclusion and Partnership

Submitted News

On February 25, the Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities entered into a partnership agreement with Adams County Dog & Kennel to support dog adoptions for the individuals they serve. Through this partnership, any eligible individual served by our Board may adopt a dog without the financial burden of an adoption fee.

The Board of DD are proud to offer this opportunity to individuals who may benefit from the companionship of a loving pet. Animals have a unique ability to provide comfort, connection, and unconditional support, and we are honored to help foster these meaningful relationships for the people we serve.

Dylan Lowe was the first individual to participate in the program, proudly adopting a small dog and excitedly welcoming his new companion home. His experience reflects the positive impact this partnership can have on the individuals we support.

The Board extends their sincere appreciation to Adams County Dog Kennel for recognizing the needs of our individuals and for their collaboration in helping create greater opportunities for inclusion within our community.

For additional information about this adoption initiative, please contact the Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities.