Adams County voters prepare for May 5 primary election

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Adams County voters will head to the polls this spring for Ohio’s 2026 primary election, which will determine which candidates advance to the general election in November. The primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026, with polls open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Locally, Adams County voters will see several races on the ballot that will determine who advances to the November election. The Republican primary for the Adams County Commissioner seat for the term beginning January 1, 2027 will feature two candidates. Those candidates are Kelly Jones of Winchester and Alex Schaffer of Manchester.

The race for Adams County Auditor will also appear on the ballot. David Gifford of West Union has filed as a Republican candidate for the position.

A race is also scheduled for Adams County Common Pleas Court judge. Candidates include Barbara Moore Holt of Winchester and Daniel F. Getty of Lynx.

In addition to local contests, Adams County voters will help decide several statewide races during the primary election. These primaries will determine which candidates from each party advance to the November general election.

One of the most prominent races on the ballot is the contest for the United States Senate seat currently held by Sherrod Brown. The race is for an unexpired term that will run through January 3, 2029. Candidates who have filed include Democrats Sherrod Brown of Columbus and Ron Kincaid. Republican candidate Jon Husted has also filed for the race. Libertarian candidates include Jeffrey M. Kanter and William B. Redpath.

The race for Ohio governor will also appear on the ballot. Candidates who have filed include Democrat Amy Acton and Libertarian Don Kissick. Republican candidates include Heather Hill, Casey Putsch, and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Candidates for lieutenant governor include Democrat David Pepper and Libertarian James L. Mills. Republican candidates include Kimberly C. Georgeton, Robert McColley, and Stuart Moats.

The race for Ohio attorney general includes Republican Keith Faber and Democratic candidates Elliot Forhan and John J. Kulewicz.

In the race for Ohio auditor of state, Democrat Annette Blackwell will face Republican Frank LaRose in the primary.

Candidates for Ohio secretary of state include Democrats Bryan Hambley and Allison Russo. Republican candidates include Robert Sprague and Marcell Strbich. Libertarian candidate Tom Pruss has also filed for the position.

The race for Ohio treasurer includes Republican candidates Jay Edwards and Kristina D. Roegner. Democratic candidates include Seth Walsh.

Two seats on the Supreme Court of Ohio will also appear on the ballot. Candidates for the term beginning January 1, 2027 include Daniel R. Hawkins and Marilyn Zayas. Candidates for the term beginning January 2, 2027 include Jennifer Brunner, Andrew King, Jill Lanzinger, Ronald Lewis, and Colleen O’Donnell.

Residents who wish to vote in the May primary must first ensure they are registered. The voter registration deadline for the election is April 6, 2026. Registration can be completed online through the Ohio Secretary of State, by mail, or in person through the Adams County Board of Elections in West Union.

Ohio operates under what is known as a semi open primary election system. Voters do not register with a political party ahead of time. Instead, when they arrive at their polling location they request the ballot of the political party whose primary they want to participate in. Voters may request a Republican ballot, a Democratic ballot, or an issues only ballot if they wish to vote only on issues.

Selecting a party ballot allows voters to help determine which candidate from that party will advance to the November general election. Voters may only participate in one party’s primary during the election, but choosing a party ballot does not permanently register them with that party.

Early in person voting for the primary election will begin April 7 at county boards of elections across the state, including the Adams County Board of Elections. Voters who prefer to vote by mail may request an absentee ballot. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is April 28.

Additional information about voter registration, absentee ballots, and early voting hours can be obtained through the Adams County Board of Elections or the website of the Ohio Secretary of State.