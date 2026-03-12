Peebles GE site set for significant upgrades in 2026

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

GE Aerospace announced this week that it will invest another $1 billion across its United States manufacturing sites and supplier network during 2026, a move aimed at accelerating engine deliveries, expanding production of advanced engine components, and strengthening the nation’s defense industrial base. The investment marks the second straight year the company has committed $1 billion to its domestic operations and will affect more than 30 communities in 17 states. For Adams County, the news carries special weight because the company’s Peebles Test Operation remains one of the most significant employers and industrial facilities in the region.

According to GE Aerospace, part of the 2026 investment will support upgrades at the Peebles site that will modernize engine test cells, add specialized tooling for multiple engine platforms, and improve hoisting and handling equipment used to maneuver large commercial and military engines during testing. Company officials said the improvements will ensure that Peebles can support current production demands while also preparing for future engine programs, several of which involve next generation propulsion technologies.

The Peebles Test Operation has been a fixture in Adams County since the early 1950s. GE originally selected the rural site because the wide open landscape provided the safety buffer needed for high thrust jet engine tests. Over the decades, Peebles has served as a proving ground for some of the company’s most important engine families, including military engines for the U.S. Air Force and commercial engines that power many of the world’s passenger aircraft. The site has grown steadily in both size and technical sophistication, adding test stands, control centers, and specialized facilities capable of simulating extreme conditions such as high altitude, high heat, and heavy stress loads. For many local residents, the distant rumble of a jet engine test has long been a familiar sound.

In addition to the Peebles investment, GE Aerospace detailed how the broader billion dollar spending plan will be used nationwide. More than 115 million dollars will support projects across the Cincinnati region, which includes the company’s headquarters in Evendale, its additive manufacturing center in West Chester, and the Peebles testing operation in Adams County. Across Ohio in total, more than $160 million is planned for 2026. GE Aerospace also expects to hire 5,000 workers this year in manufacturing and engineering roles, matching the 5,000 hires the company made last year.

Company leaders emphasized that the investment is intended to strengthen both commercial and defense engine production. More than 275 million dollars is allocated nationally to facilities that support defense engines and components. On the commercial side, the company is expanding capacity for CFM LEAP engines, which power aircraft such as the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus A320. GE Aerospace said the upgrades will help reduce maintenance turnaround times for airline customers and support higher engine output in the years ahead.

At Evendale, part of the Ohio investment will modernize manufacturing and testing capabilities and expand work in ceramic matrix composites. These materials are lighter than metal and able to withstand higher temperatures, allowing engines to run more efficiently. At the West Chester facility, the company will expand its advanced metal 3D printing capabilities using next generation systems and advanced inspection technologies to scale up production. Those additive components are used in many GE commercial and military engines, and the company has been steadily shifting more part families into 3D printed designs in recent years.

Dan Waugh, a vice president at GE Aerospace in Cincinnati, said the multistate investments are about more than equipment. He said they provide long term opportunities for workers and communities across Ohio while helping the company meet customer needs today and prepare for the engines of the future.

For Adams County, the investment continues a decades long relationship with one of the world’s largest aerospace companies. GE’s presence has brought a steady stream of skilled jobs, engineering expertise, and infrastructure improvements to the region. The Peebles Test Operation has also been involved in several community partnerships over the years, providing educational outreach and supporting local STEM initiatives.

The GE Aerospace Foundation is expanding that community footprint as well. The Foundation recently funded new aviation maintenance instructors at Cincinnati State, extended its Next Engineers program for local students through 2035, and launched a new Future of Manufacturing Fund with the United Way of Greater Cincinnati to support advanced manufacturing training. These programs are intended to help build the skilled workforce that modern aerospace production requires.

With another major round of investment now planned for 2026, the company’s operations in Adams County appear poised to continue playing a central role in the region’s economy. For a community that has lived alongside the evolution of jet propulsion for more than seventy years, GE Aerospace’s latest announcement signals that the roar of engines over Peebles will remain part of daily life for years to come.