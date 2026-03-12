News Release

With healthcare employers actively hiring across the region, Southern State Community College serves as a vital workforce pipeline, graduating up to 100 nursing students each year. From classroom to career, these students are prepared for meaningful, in-demand roles across the region’s healthcare system.

The College’s graduates consistently exceed state and national benchmarks, with strong first-time NCLEX pass rates that demonstrate readiness for safe, professional practice. In fact, 100% of graduates from recent cohorts secured employment in healthcare shortly after licensure — many with local hospitals, long-term care facilities, and community providers throughout the region.

“Our commitment is to prepare nurses who are not only clinically competent, but ready to lead and serve in the communities they call home,” said Abby Storrs, Director of Nursing at Southern State Community College. “When students choose Southern State, they are choosing a direct pathway from classroom to career.”

Through hands-on training and clinical partnerships, students gain real-world experience before graduation while employers’ benefit from well-prepared, job-ready candidates committed to serving locally. Clinical cohorts are intentionally limited to maintain high-quality instruction and strong licensure outcomes. Early application is strongly encouraged.

Many enrollment dates are now open for those interested in applying to Southern State:

Certified Nurse Aide (CNA) Training – Apply now! The next class begins mid-March.

LPN-to-RN Pathway – Apply now! The application deadline is February 28

Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) – Apply now! The priority deadline is April 1 with the final deadline being June 3 – classes begin in August.

Practical Nursing (LPN) Certificate – Inquire now about our Spring 2027 Cohort.

Transfer pathways for BSN completion and advanced nursing degree options are also available beyond Southern State.

The Practical Nursing Program (LPN) is now offered at both campuses (Hillsboro and Mt. Orab) while the Registered Nursing Program (RN) is offered at the Hillsboro campus.

If you have interest in applying to Southern State’s nursing program, connect with us today. Prospective students are encouraged to explore the pathway that best fits their goals and apply early.

For more information about healthcare programs, application requirements, financial aid/scholarships, or upcoming start dates, visit www.sscc.edu or contact Health Sciences Navigator Betty Cole at (800) 628-7722, Ext. 2640, or [email protected].