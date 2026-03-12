Edge of Appalachia – Adams County Fund awards more than $56,000 in grants and scholarships

News Release

More than $56,000 in grants and scholarships benefiting the people and communities of Adams County has been awarded through the Edge of Appalachia – Adams County Fund, funded entirely by The Nature Conservancy (TNC) through the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO).

“This annual funding stream supports people and projects that are ensuring Adams County is a place where youth thrive, businesses flourish and visitors have memorable experiences,” said Bill Stanley, director of The Nature Conservancy in Ohio. “We are honored to play a role in helping the many individuals dedicated to this special place turn their ideas and their dreams for their communities into reality.”

Grant Recipients

Public and nonprofit organizations located in or serving Adams County, as well as groups working in fiscal sponsorships with a nonprofit or public organization, were invited to apply for grants for projects that support people and nature and/or reduce disparities.

This year’s grant recipients, receiving a combined $51,685 in funding, are:

· Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio to support costs for monthly mobile food distributions at the Adams County Fairgrounds

· Leadership Adams received two grants: (1) to support three months of enrollment for Adams County children in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, which mails children one free book each month through their fifth birthday and (2) to support transportation costs for field trips for adults and youth participating in the Leadership Adams County Program

· Adams County Shelter for the Homeless to replace a wooden porch and ramp with an ADA-compliant concrete ramp and porch

· Village of West Union to install 30 solar powered lamp posts along a new walking path, as well as story walk educational panels

Scholarship Recipients

Beau Hesler, a senior at North Adams High School, was awarded a scholarship from the Edge of Appalachia – Adams County Fund Scholarship. Hesler plans to major in Agricultural Management/Business Management.

The Edge of Appalachia – Adams County Fund Scholarship assists graduating high school seniors and students already enrolled in undergraduate or accredited trade, vocational or technical training programs who are pursuing postsecondary education in one of the following:

· Ecology, forestry, wildlife ecology or related natural resource fields

· Trade, vocational or technical training fields that contribute to energy efficiency, agriculture or land stewardship

· Programs that foster cultural understanding and community engagement, including, but not limited to, Appalachian studies or women’s studies

“We’re grateful to The Nature Conservancy for their partnership,” said Cara Dingus Brook, FAO president and CEO. “Their generosity is funding grants and scholarships that will help ensure the people and communities of Adams County can flourish, today and for years to come.”

TNC established the Edge of Appalachia – Adams County Fund at FAO in 2023 to advance its longtime commitment to Adams County, home of the Richard and Lucile Durrell Edge of Appalachia Preserve System, which is owned and managed by TNC and the Cincinnati Museum Center. Over the past three years, the fund, which is advised by Adams Countians to address the issues that matter most to the community, has awarded nearly $250,000 in grants and scholarships.

For more information about the Edge of Appalachia – Adams County Fund and to stay up to date on 2026 grant and scholarship application dates, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/AdamsCountyFund.

To learn more about FAO and how you can support and create opportunities for the people and communities of Appalachian Ohio, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org, email [email protected] or call (740) 753-1111.