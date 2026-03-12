ACRMC Auxiliary contributes $20,899

News Release

The Auxiliary at Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC) continues to make a meaningful impact on patient care and hospital services. In 2025, the dedicated group of volunteers donated $20,899 back to the hospital to support important programs, equipment needs, and patient services.

Through countless volunteer hours, fundraising events, donations, and special events, these dedicated individuals help provide vital equipment, support hospital departments, fund scholarships, and enhance the overall patient experience. Their friendly faces at the front desk and willingness to serve wherever there is a need truly reflect the heart of ACRMC.

“The Hospital Auxiliary’s generosity has made a meaningful difference in our Emergency Department, and as an ED leader, I’ve seen firsthand how their support provides the resources we need to improve patient care, staff efficiency, and the experience of the community we serve. Their support truly strengthens our ability to deliver timely, compassionate care when it matters most.” Charlie Hanmer – ED Manager

The Auxiliary’s ongoing commitment highlights the vital role volunteers play in supporting healthcare locally and ensuring ACRMC can continue delivering high-quality, compassionate care close to home.

For more information on the Auxiliary and how to get involved, contact (937) 205-2682.