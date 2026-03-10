Winchester Happenings

By Joyce Porter and Patsy Roberts

Ugh! Daylight Savings Time began last weekend and unfortunately, I wasn’t paying attention and overslept. I truly wish “they” would not have the time changes.

Patsy and I just returned from our two-week winter vacation in Cozumel. We are thankful the weather has been nice here instead of what was going on before we left. I miss our walks on the beach, lots of sun and food, and just laying around reading.

We have had so much sadness in the last few weeks. We are so sorry for the family of newborn baby, Charlotte Kendall. She was only a few days old when she went to heaven for her new heart. She is the daughter of Karson and Sarah Kendall; granddaughter of Kevin and Keri Kendall; great-granddaughter of Phil and Joyce Kendall and Clarke and Frieda Lewis. Please continue to pray for this family.

Condolences and prayers are extended to the family of Becky Beighle. She is survived by her husband Sam; son Rodney (Shay); daughter Tracy (John) Sullivan, and grandchildren.

It is that time of year to start planning for the 2026 Winchester Homecoming Festival. Our first meeting is scheduled for March 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the Village Hall. We invite anyone who is interested in being part of the planning for entertainment, vendors, or other positive suggestions.

W3CU food and clothing pantry hours are 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday each month. The next date is Thursday, March 19. If you are unable to come on Thursday to our Compassion Closet, please call the church at (937) 695-0025 to schedule an appointment. Clothing donations can be brought in on Tuesday mornings, 9a– 11 a.m. Stop by around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday if you can assist in serving. Please check our Compassion Closet Facebook page for updates.

The next Winchester Village Council meeting is on Tuesday, April 14. The meetings are open to the public, and everyone is invited to attend. If you have an agenda item, call Ashley in the Town Hall (937-695-0880) before 3 p.m. the Friday before the meeting.

The next Winchester Community Prayer meeting will be held at the W3CU Church in Winchester on Tuesday March 17 at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is invited and welcome to attend.

Winchester’s Past (Patsy Roberts): I have one more couple that married in secret in 1932. Miss Kathleen Ruble, 18, and Burris Kay Howland, 18, announce their marriage. Accompanied by Harriett Bradford and Albert McKinney they motored to Flemingsburg, Ky., May 28, 1932, and secured a marriage license and were married at the Flemingsburg Methodist Church. Upon returning to Winchester each went to their respective homes with the intention of keeping it a secret, but, the fact leaked out. The bride is the eldest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. K.C. Ruble. The bridegroom is the youngest son of Mr. and Mrs. D. E. Howland. Both were members of the 1932 graduating class of the Winchester High School.

If you have news or events you would like to have included in the paper, please let me know.

