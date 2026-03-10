Phyllis Adra Austin, of Locust Grove, entered into rest with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 7, 2026, in her home. Phyllis was born on April 4, 1935, in Peebles, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charlie and Rosabelle “Rose” (Johnson) Crothers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Patricia (Allen) Lewis, Dena (Larry) Graham, James (Martha) Crothers, Dallas Crothers and Linda (James) Arrington; and her son, Phillip Wayne Austin.

On April 5, 1954, she was married to Carl Wayne Austin, with whom she shared 62 years of marriage before his passing in August 2016. She and Wayne raised two children, Phillip Wayne and Melissa Loraine.

She was a devoted wife, mother, homemaker, and community volunteer as part of the Peebles Volunteer Life Squad, the Peebles PTO, and the American Legion Auxiliary. In addition to caring for her children, Phyllis attended college to pursue her degree in nursing. She worked as a nurse until her retirement in December 2017 at 82 years old. In 2018, she recommitted her life to Jesus.

After retirement, Phyllis spent her days volunteering and attending the Faith Life Church in West Union, Ohio, reading endless amounts of her favorite love stories, listening to her favorite music, studying her Bible, and spoiling her great-grandchildren, along with countless other children, as their “snack dealer.” Despite her age, she rarely missed church services, ball games, school programs, or family outings, and always carried a smile, her familiar laugh, and her keen fashion sense.

Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Melissa (George) Crabtree; her daughter-in-law, Kimberly Austin; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and several great, great-grandchildren; her sister, Lanna Smart; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at the Faith Life Church, beginning at noon. A visitation will be held prior to the funeral service, beginning at 10 a.m. Graveside services will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery.

To honor Phyllis’ wishes, donations may be made to the Faith Life Church in her memory, in lieu of flowers.