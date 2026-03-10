Adams County Library News

By Julia McCane-Knox

The Adams County Public Library is bringing big-screen excitement and engaging youth programs to the community the week of March 15-21, 2026, offering movie events, crafts, and activities for all ages.

Ohio Goes to the Movies will take place on March 20 at 6 p.m., transforming the library into a superhero-themed celebration with a lively carnival vibe. Families can look forward to festive decorations, interactive games, delicious food, and exciting photo opportunities designed to capture heroic moments. The evening will include a family-friendly movie screening that celebrates Ohio’s connection to the film industry. This special event welcomes guests of all ages for an evening of entertainment and community fun. The featured movie title is available on our website. Guests planning to attend in costume are encouraged to review the Costume and Prop Guidelines, also available online, to help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. Please note that guests who do not follow these guidelines may be asked to leave.

Younger children and their caregivers can participate in weekly ABC Storytimes, focusing on early literacy, social interaction, and kindergarten readiness. Storytime at the North Adams Library is held each Tuesday at 11 a.m. The Manchester and Peebles Libraries host Storytime each Wednesday at 11 a.m., while the West Union Library offers Storytime each Thursday at 11 a.m. For families who prefer an evening option, the Manchester Library provides Storytime every Thursday at 5 p.m. Each session includes stories, songs, movement, and hands-on activities that make learning both fun and meaningful.

School-aged children will find several creative and educational opportunities throughout the month. Smorgasbord Makerspace meets each Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at the Peebles Library, encouraging participants to build, explore, and experiment with a variety of materials in an imaginative setting. STEAM Adventures at the North Adams Library will be held on Wednesday, March 18, featuring a superhero crafts theme that blends science, technology, engineering, art, and math concepts into exciting hands-on projects. In addition, Crafternoon at the Manchester Library takes place each Thursday at 2:30 p.m., offering children a chance to unwind after school, while creating seasonal crafts and artistic projects.

Families can also enjoy two special movie-themed programs on Thursday, March 19. The Peebles Library will host a St. Patrick’s Day Movie Afternoon at 3:30 p.m., and the North Adams Library will present a Sports Movie and Craft Night at 4 p.m. Both events include a

movie screening, a themed craft, and plenty of delicious popcorn to complete the experience. Check out our website for movie titles.

With a superhero celebration, engaging Storytimes, hands-on learning opportunities, and Family Movie Nights, the week of March 15-21 is shaping up to be an action-packed month for Adams County. Community members are encouraged to view the full schedule online and take part in these exciting events. Visit adamscolibrary.org or call us for more information: Manchester Library at 937-549-3359, North Adams Library at 937-386-2556, Peebles Library at 937-587-2085, and West Union Library at 937-544-2591. We are looking forward to seeing the community at these events!