Devon Wayne Taylor, age 36 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Thursday, March 5, 2026. Devon was born August 21, 1989 in Maysville, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Steve Fryman and paternal grandparents Carl and Louise Taylor.

Devon enjoyed fishing, hunting, hiking, his computer career and especially (Georgia) his 2001 Pontiac Trans AM.

He is survived by his wife Alicia Taylor and son Oliver Wayne Taylor of West Union, Ohio; his parents, Tangela and Corky Neff of Sebring, Florida and Brian and Wilma Taylor of Manchester, Ohio; sister Brianna and Shane Mitchell of Sardinia, Ohio; brother Cameron Taylor of Sebring, Florida; maternal grandmother, Phyllis Fryman of Aberdeen, Ohio; niece Ivy Shae Mitchell; nephew Nash Mitchell; and several aunts and uncles.

Family and friends are invited to his Celebration of Life that will be held Friday, March 13, 2026 from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio. Funeral services will follow with Owen Applegate officiating. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.

