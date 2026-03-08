Ohio Tobacco Museum shares winter update and plans for 2026

Submitted News

The Ohio Tobacco Museum, Inc. has released its February 2026 quarterly report, highlighting winter closures, new exhibits, and plans for upcoming spring events.

Due to winter weather, the museum was closed for several Saturdays but has resumed regular hours and is now open Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to check the museum’s Facebook page for updates on hours and special activities.

The museum recently noted a special connection to a national exhibit. Visitors to Philadelphia can view tobacco grown on the museum grounds in Ripley as part of the “Money in Motion” display at the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. The tobacco featured in the exhibit was grown during the 2025 crop season.

Museum board members expressed gratitude for continued community support, which has helped enhance and improve displays. A new community resource room has opened on the upper level of the museum. The space includes shelves of current and historical literature related to tobacco cultivation and will soon feature photographs from the Ohio Tobacco Festival for public viewing.

The museum has also placed a scanner on its Amazon Wishlist. Once funding allows, the scanner will be used to replicate photographs and slides for preservation and sharing.

Preparations are underway for the museum’s 2026 fundraising dinner and reverse raffle, scheduled for April 11. Tickets were first offered to last year’s attendees, with any remaining tickets to be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Updates on ticket availability will be posted on the museum’s Facebook page.

As 2026 is an election year for trustees, voting will take place during the annual meeting held prior to the fundraising event on April 11. Individuals with annual or lifetime memberships are eligible to vote. Memberships are available for $25 annually or $100 for a lifetime and may be purchased during open hours or by contacting a current board member.

Those interested in volunteering, offering specialized skills, or becoming a member are encouraged to reach out through Facebook Messenger or by emailing [email protected]. Donations may be mailed to Ohio Tobacco Museum, Inc., P.O. Box 61, Ripley, Ohio 45167. Supporters may also contribute by purchasing items from the museum’s Amazon Wishlist.