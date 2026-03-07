ACRMC Family Medicine Wincheste welcomes new providers

News Release

ACRMC Family Medicine is pleased to announce the addition of new healthcare providers to its growing team, bringing expanded expertise and services to better serve the community.

Joining the team are:

Dr. Kristine Ross, Internal Medicine— Dr. Ross earned her medical degree and completed her residency at the University of Cincinnati. With 26 years of experience, she has worked in primary care, hospital medicine, skilled nursing and long-term care, and acute inpatient rehabilitation.

She has also served as a teaching attending for the Internal Medicine Residency Program at Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, helping train future physicians.

Dr. Ross is dedicated to compassionate, patient-centered care, focusing on prevention, chronic disease management, and personalized treatment. She looks forward to supporting the health and well-being of patients in the Winchester and Peebles communities.

Grace Rothwell, PA-C, is a board-certified Physician Assistant and proud local provider dedicated to delivering compassionate, high-quality care to her community. She earned her Master of Physician Assistant Studies from Kettering College and holds a background in Athletic Training, giving her strong expertise in musculoskeletal health, injury care, and rehabilitation. Grace works closely with patients and healthcare teams to support recovery, function, and overall well-being.

Patients can now schedule appointments with our new providers by calling (937) 550-3657 or visiting https://acrmc.com/all-providers/.