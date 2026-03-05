FFA Week shines across Adams County

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

National FFA Week was celebrated across Adams County with pride, community spirit, and a deep appreciation for the importance of agricultural education. Observed this year from February 21 through February 28, National FFA Week honors the founding of the Future Farmers of America in 1928 and recognizes the critical role agriculture plays in daily life. The tradition began in 1948 when the National FFA Board of Directors designated the week of George Washington’s birthday as a time to highlight FFA’s mission. Washington was chosen because of his life as a farmer and his legacy as an early American agriculturist. Today, FFA continues to broaden the understanding that agriculture is not only farming, but also science, technology, business, leadership development, and education that prepares students for a changing world.

The Adams County Commissioners recognized the significance of this annual celebration by issuing an official declaration of Adams County’s observance of National FFA Week during their meeting on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. Commissioners praised the county’s FFA chapters for the leadership and service they demonstrate throughout the year. Their declaration reflected the value that agricultural education brings to Adams County, a community where farming remains a cornerstone of local identity and economic life.

Across the county, FFA chapters marked the week with activities designed to promote agricultural literacy, celebrate tradition, strengthen teamwork, and provide service to others. Each chapter approached the week with its own style and schedule, but they all shared the same spirit of commitment to learning and leadership.

The North Adams FFA chapter began the week by recognizing the national significance of the celebration and the founding history of the organization. Members reflected on how FFA has shaped generations of students by teaching that agriculture includes much more than planting and harvesting. Their recognition of FFA Week focused on honoring the organization’s heritage while celebrating the broad scope of agriculture in today’s world.

Peebles FFA carried out one of the busiest schedules in the county. Their students launched the celebration with set up and decorating on Saturday, followed by Blue Jacket Sunday, a tradition that combines faith, fellowship, and FFA pride. The week then moved into a mixture of fun, service, and learning. Monday served as a snow day that turned into a preparation period that included attending the ACOVSD Board Meeting, recognizing the National Poultry Team, and presenting a Farm to Table grant. Throughout the rest of the week, Peebles students engaged in themed dress up days, educational contests, hands on activities, community service, and chapter bonding. Highlights included Twin Day, a schoolwide Animal Escape Hunt, strawberry and Butterbraid deliveries, Champion Day competitions, and the unique “Anything But a Backpack” event. The chapter also continued practices for livestock, meat, and poultry judging while honoring their Members and Officers of the Month. They wrapped up the week in true FFA fashion with Blue and Gold Day, smoothies, trivia, staff appreciation efforts, and one more round of agricultural career development practices. The chapter described their week as a blend of gratitude, service, and school spirit.

Manchester FFA also held a full slate of activities. They began with Greenhand Day and an FFA Emblem Scavenger Hunt, followed by Dress in Ag Day and their annual Eighth Grade Expo, which introduces younger students to agricultural education opportunities. Midweek, Manchester hosted its Staff and Business Appreciation Lunch and encouraged students to bring their own bucket in place of a backpack, a favorite FFA Week tradition. On Thursday, the chapter welcomed elementary students to their annual Petting Zoo, where FFA members shared their animals and taught children about breeds, uses, and basic care. The chapter served more than 200 young visitors. They closed the week with their Fourth Annual Community Tractor Parade, which continues to grow as a local favorite and a celebration of agricultural heritage.

The Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center FFA chapter participated in countywide events as well as their own chapter traditions. They opened the week with a gathering at Union Hill Church alongside other local chapters before joining students from across Adams County at Peebles High School for fellowship and a meal. OVCTC students then continued with themed dress up days, including a popular Dress Like a Teacher Day that brought plenty of smiles. They also held their well known Hot Dog Eating Contest, delivered strawberries, shared their message on C103 radio, and joined the countywide closing parade. Throughout the week, OVCTC students demonstrated what they describe as Pioneer spirit through leadership, service, and unity.

National FFA Week once again showcased the dedication of Adams County students who are preparing to become leaders in agriculture and related fields. From hands on learning and school spirit to community service and countywide collaboration, each chapter demonstrated what it means to live to serve. The celebrations reflected not only the history of FFA but also the bright future of agriculture in Adams County.