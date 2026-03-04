Summer Semester registration now open at Southern State

News Release

Registration for the 2026 Summer Semester is now open at Southern State Community College, offering students flexible, affordable opportunities to stay on track, get ahead, or explore new career pathways.

The Summer Semester begins on May 26, and students can choose from a wide range of classes, including general education requirements, career and technical programs, and several online learning options.

“Summer classes are a great way for students to accelerate their progress or balance their academic plans with work and family responsibilities,” said Dr. Erika Goodwin, Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs at Southern State. “We are committed to providing accessible, high-quality education that meets the needs of our community.”

Current students are encouraged to register now to secure their preferred courses.

New students can apply online and meet with an academic advisor to plan their summer schedule.

For more information about course offerings, important deadlines, or how to enroll, visit www.sscc.edu or contact the Advising Center at (800) 628.7722, Ext. 2825.