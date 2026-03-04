By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

Nominations needed! Plans have begun for the All-County Senior Citizens Day for all 60+ seniors in Adams County, being held on May 14, 2026 at the Willow Event Center and we need your help! One Outstanding Senior and one Outstanding Senior Veteran are recognized for his/her service(s) to our community during the event and we need nominations. If you would like to submit a nomination for either or both awardees, please submit a letter stating the person’s name, details about his/her service(s) to our county and why you feel he/she should be considered. Please submit nominations to our Agency either in person or via USPS at Adams County Senior Citizens Council, Inc., 10835 State Route 41S, West Union, Ohio 45693. Thank you.

Speaking of All-County Senior Citizen’s Day, we are also seeking sponsors to make this year’s event a wonderful and successful celebration for our senior population. Be on the lookout for letters and emails going to various businesses, as well as posts on our Facebook page. If you would like to be a sponsor, please feel free to contact us with any questions you may have regarding the various sponsorship levels. Together we can make this event one to remember!

Did you know that Adams County Senior Citizens Council, Inc. offer two types of homecare services? Homemaker and Personal Care. Homemaker services include dusting, sweeping, mopping washing dishes, laundry and more. Personal Care services include personal hygiene, dressing, bathing, toileting and more. Under these two types of care, we have a couple different programs that may be at little or no-cost to you, but subject to a waiting list. For more information about these services, please contact Edie or Chris at 937-544-3979.

Diabetes Care and Precautions – Diabetes can affect many parts of the body, and can lead to serious problems such as heart disease, blindness, kidney damage, and lower-limb amputations. People with diabetes can reduce these risks with the help of their doctors, families and caregivers. This means controlling the levels of blood glucose (blood sugar), blood pressure, and blood lipids (cholesterol), and receiving regular preventive care.

Older people with poor control of blood sugar levels often have problems with thinking, depression and other disabilities. If you are caring for an older person who has diabetes, be sure they see the doctor on a regular basis to be evaluated. Good diabetes care can help reduce the risk of complications.

• Blood Sugar—Diabetes is a disease in which the body does not produce or properly use insulin, a hormone that is needed to convert sugar, starches and other food into energy. In order to keep the amount of blood sugar in the blood from becoming too high, people with diabetes take supplemental insulin in pill form, by pump, inhaled or by injection. Caregivers are often responsible for blood sugar testing.

• Insulin Shock—Blood sugar levels can also become too low from giving too much insulin or from poor diet, resulting in a serious condition called insulin shock or hypoglycemia. Signs include: shaking, nervousness, feeling faint, or even passing out. Call 911 immediately if the person faints and is unresponsive.

• Blood Pressure and Cholesterol—People with diabetes are more likely to have a heart attack or stroke. Lowering blood pressure and cholesterol through better diet and medication can help limit this risk. Lowering blood pressure also reduces stress on the kidneys.

• Weight Control and Exercise—Eating regular, balanced meals that include carefully measured portions can help keep diabetes under control. Caregivers should limit the amount of candy, cookies, and other desserts given to someone with diabetes. Always read food labels for hidden sugars in unexpected places such as crackers, bread crumbs, and ketchup. Sometimes, simple measures such as watching the diet, losing weight, and increasing exercise can bring diabetes under control.

• Eye Care—People with diabetes should see the eye doctor regularly. Laser therapy can reduce the possibility of severe vision loss caused by diabetes.

Just A Thought: “Three grand essentials to happiness in this life are something to do, something to love, and something to hope for.” ~Joseph Addison