ACRMC Auxiliary Scholarship applications available

News Release

ACRMC Auxiliary scholarship applications are available for Adams or Brown County graduating high school seniors or ACRMC employees who are beginning or furthering their education in healthcare.

Applications are available at the ACRMC Reception Desk in the ACRMC Main Lobby and all local high schools including vocational/technical schools guidance counselors. Applications are due by April 1, 2026. Scholarships will be announced by May 6, 2026.

For additional information please contact Bill Jones, Chairperson at (937) 205-2682.