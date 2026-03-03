Rio Grande to host NAIA WBB First & Second Round

io Grande/NAIA Sports Information

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the second time in school history, the University of Rio Grande has been chose as one of the 16 host locations for the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship First & Second Round.

The NAIA national office announced the host sites on Monday.

The First and Second rounds for the 64-team tournament are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, March 13-14. The full field of qualifiers will be revealed Thursday, March 5, at YouTube.com/PlayNAIA.

Each First & Second Round site will feature four teams in the first two rounds of a single-elimination tournament. The winner of each four-team site will advance to Sioux City, Iowa and the Tyson Events Center for the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship Final Site, March 19-24.

Rio Grande previously hosted a First & Second Round bracket in 2023.

The remaining 15 host institutions include Bethel (Tenn.), Campbellsville (Ky.), Dakota State (S.D.), Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.), Dordt (Iowa), Evangel (Mo.), Faulkner (Ala.), Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.), Friends (Kan.), Georgetown (Ky.), Lewis-Clark State (Idaho), Marian (Ind.), MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.), Saint Francis (Ind.) and Spring Arbor (Mich.).

Official tip-off times and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

All 48 games in the 2026 First & Second Round will air live on Urban Edge Network.

Rio Grande currently sports a 29-1 record, a 20-game winning streak and a No. 8 ranking nationally entering Tuesday night’s River States Conference Championship against Brescia University.

The RedStorm are vying for what would be a record fifth straight tournament title.