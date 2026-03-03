Ohio Valley Chapter celebrates FFA Week

This year National FFA week was celebrated from February 21-28. The Ohio Valley FFA chapter had many different themed days and activities planned not only for their chapter but for the whole school.

On Sunday, FFA week had its kick-off by all of Adams County FFA chapters joining together for a church service to celebrate the beginning of FFA Week. After the service all chapters went to Peebles High School to eat good food and play games.

On Monday, students got to participate in “Camo Day”, this day was also the start of the FFA Week’s canned food drive put on by the chapter.

Tuesday’s theme was “Anything But a Backpack Day”, where students could bring in anything but a backpack to carry their school supplies in.

Wednesday was USA Day, and the Ohio Valley FFA chapter also got together at Sunset Bowl for some good food and bowling.

Thursday’s theme was “Dress as a Teacher” and also the chapter’s annual “Ag Olympics”, where the chapter gathers together to have a full day of competitive games.

Last but not least, Friday consisted of the famous tractor parade and special thanks goes to C103 and Good Guys Radio for featuring the parade each year. FFA members drive their tractors around the courthouse square in West Union and draw attention to National FFA Week and the American farmer. Thank you to everyone who supports our FFA chapter and gets behind us to make all of these events happen successfully.

Submitted by: Kamryn Gibson, OVCTC FFA Reporter