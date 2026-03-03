Matt’s Take

Ladies and gentlemen, March has arrived. Baseball is around the corner, March Madness will soon begin, and 70 degree weather is within reach. The sun is out longer in the evenings, and grass is slowly starting to grow, brighter and warmer days are coming. What a long Winter for Ohioans. However, the Reds are enjoying warmer weather already in Arizona and the bats have been quite warm for many as well! With Spring Training underway, let’s check in on how players are doing:

· Matt McLain is having a stellar spring, going 6-12 thus far including a double and a home run. A bounce back year from our second baseman would be huge.

· Rece Hinds is 4-8 in his small sample size and has recorded a triple and double.

· Elly De La Cruz is 6-12 with four doubles, one triple, and a home run. MVP season loading…?

· JJ Bleday and Dane Myers are off to a great start, batting .455 apiece. The outfield additions look to make an immediate impact on this roster.

· Noelvi Marte is really struggling thus far, with 14 at-bats and only two hits. Small sample size, but struggling nonetheless.

· Luis Mey has been the biggest disappointment in Camp so far, as he has given up nine earned runs in just two innings pitched. I don’t see him making this roster to begin the season.

· The talk over the last few week has been “Chase Burns vs Rhett Lowder for the final spot.” If you’ve been keeping up with Spring, Burns looks like an ace and Lowder looks stellar. Competition might be arising elsewhere if injuries do not occur.

· In Hunter Greene’s outing, he gave up four earned runs in one inning, including five hits. It’s just one outing, but it is something to keep an eye on. I love Hunter and he has ace quality stuff, but when he was needed in the playoffs last year and at times during the season, the moment seemed to get to him at times.

Opening Day Early Prediction

As the best day of the year approaches and while I cannot wait to be out in right field in just a few short weeks, here is my “way too early” Opening Day lineup and starter prediction:

· SP – Hunter Greene vs. Garret Crochet

Lineup Order

· CF – TJ Friedl

· 2B – Matt McLain

· SS – Elly De La Cruz

· DH – Eugenio Suarez

· LF – Spencer Steer

· C – Tyler Stephenson

· 1B – Sal Stewart

· RF – Noelvi Marte

· 3B – Ke’Bryan Hayes

If Dane Myers continues to find success at the plate, he might find himself in center field and Friedl might find himself in left field. With Crochet being a left-handed pitcher, I could possibly see this occurring. As always, injuries will occur, but as of now, this is my Opening Day prediction. Let the countdown begin!