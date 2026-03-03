Indians headed to The Convo

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After finishing last season as a Division VI district runner-up, the Peebles Indians are headed back to the district championship game with the opportunity for redemption. Being the #1 seed in Division VI this season, the Indians earned quarterfinal bye and opened in the district semifinals on Monday night in the historic Waverly Downtown Gym, facing off with the #8 seeded Waterford Wildcats.

Before a packed house on both sides, the Tribe earned that return berth to the district title game as they led from start to finish and downed the Wildcats by a final score of 69-58.

Peebles jumped out to an early 10-5 advantage and led 19-13 after the first quarter. Behind the offensive work of Josh McClary and Bo Johnson, the Indians were in front 39-32 at the half.

In the third period, the Indians kept the lead in the 12-point or so range and though Waterford pared the deficit into single digits, the Tribe was never really threatened. In the final eight minutes, the lead extended out to 15 points and when the final horn blared, the Indians had punched their ticket to the Division VI district title game.

Peebles’ Josh McClary led all scorers with 22 points with teammates Bo Johnson and Paxton Ryan hitting double figures with 11 each.

The district title contest will take place this Sunday, March 8 at 2 p.m. at the Ohio University Convocations Center. Peebles will face the winner of Monday night’s late game at Waverly between Huntington and Beaver Eastern,