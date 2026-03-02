Adams County Honors DD Awareness Month

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Each March, communities across the country take time to recognize Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, a nationwide observance that highlights the importance of inclusion, understanding, and opportunity for people with developmental disabilities. This annual month of awareness encourages citizens, organizations, and public leaders to reflect on the progress that has been made while acknowledging the continued work required to ensure that every individual is able to live, learn, work, and participate fully in their community. This year, Adams County reaffirmed its local commitment to that mission when the Adams County Board of Commissioners met with the Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities on February 23, 2026, to issue an official proclamation recognizing March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

The proclamation stresses how vital it is for the Adams County community to remain actively engaged in advocacy efforts that support meaningful program development and continued positive system change. It acknowledges that individuals with developmental disabilities bring valuable perspectives, strengths, and contributions that enrich schools, workplaces, neighborhoods, and every part of civic life. It also emphasizes that the most effective way to increase awareness is through visible participation within the community and a willingness to learn about and appreciate the unique experiences of every individual.

Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month traces its national origins to 1987, when a presidential proclamation called for greater public understanding and encouraged communities to provide the support necessary for people with developmental disabilities to achieve independence and reach their full potential. Since then, the month of March has served as an annual reminder that inclusion is not just a policy topic but a community responsibility. These efforts continue today with a focus on promoting independence, expanding access to essential support services, and building stronger relationships between individuals with developmental disabilities and the broader public.

Locally, the Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities works every day to provide services that help residents live meaningful and self directed lives. Their work includes early intervention programs for young children, service and support administration for individuals and families, adult day programs, community employment opportunities, family support services, and transportation resources. These programs are designed to empower people to make choices about where they live and work, how they participate in the community, and what goals they want to pursue. The proclamation serves as a public reminder of how essential these services are for both individuals and the county as a whole.

One of the key messages highlighted during this year’s proclamation is the need for strong community support. This includes ensuring that people with disabilities have full access to education, housing, employment, recreational opportunities, and all the spaces where community life happens. Awareness alone is not enough. It requires open mindedness, collaboration, and a commitment to making Adams County a place where every individual has real opportunities to thrive. The call to action is clear. When community members participate in local events, support inclusive hiring practices, welcome neighbors of all abilities, and educate themselves about the experiences of others, they help build a stronger and more connected Adams County.

The proclamation also encourages residents to recognize the importance of innovative programs and practices that promote independence and improve quality of life. Today there is growing emphasis on person centered planning, community based employment, and integrated programming that helps individuals move beyond traditional service models. These modern approaches allow people with developmental disabilities to set their own goals, build meaningful relationships, and access the same settings and opportunities as any other community member.

As Adams County celebrates Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, citizens are encouraged to take part in community activities, learn more about the work of the Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities, and help create an environment where every individual is valued. Small actions such as attending local awareness events, volunteering, partnering with disability service organizations, or simply offering kindness and support can make a lasting difference. When the community embraces the strengths and contributions of people with developmental disabilities, it strengthens the fabric of the entire county.

This March, the proclamation issued by the Adams County Commissioners is more than a ceremonial gesture. It is a collective commitment to the values of inclusion, opportunity, and respect. It is an invitation for everyone to join in building a community that celebrates diversity, supports personal growth, and ensures that every individual has the chance to lead a life filled with dignity, purpose, and belonging.