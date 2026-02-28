SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Emma Jones

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Cherish Jones, Joey Achor

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Cheerleading

FAVORITE SPORT:

Cheerleading

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Winning, spending time with the team

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Waking up early

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning state championship

FAVORITE MUSICALARTIST OR GROUP:

Cardi B

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Greatest Showman”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Vampire Diaries

FAVORITE SCHOOLSUBJECT:

Business

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Reading, napping

YOUR FAVORITERESTAURANT:

Mexican

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Mr. Mitchell

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college at Morehead State