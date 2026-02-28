SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Emma Jones
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Cherish Jones, Joey Achor
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Cheerleading
FAVORITE SPORT:
Cheerleading
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning, spending time with the team
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Waking up early
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning state championship
FAVORITE MUSICALARTIST OR GROUP:
Cardi B
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Hawaii
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Greatest Showman”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Vampire Diaries
FAVORITE SCHOOLSUBJECT:
Business
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Reading, napping
YOUR FAVORITERESTAURANT:
Mexican
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Mr. Mitchell
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college at Morehead State