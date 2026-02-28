SATH (Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped), a non-profit organization that provides leisure time activities for children with disabilities, will be holding their 27TH Annual Charity Auctio on March 7 at 10 a.m. at the Highland County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro, Ohio. HESS Auction Co., LLC will be assisting SATH with the auction. All proceeds will be used for children with special needs in Adams, Brown, Clinton, Fayette, Highland and surrounding counties.

SATH appreciates your past support. They are in need of donations to help with this fund-raiser. Any items that you would like to contribute to this worthwhile cause would be greatly appreciated. Please contact Linda Allen at (937) 366-6657 to make arrangements to pick up your donation. Or you can drop them off at the Fairgrounds on March 5 and March 6 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. or bring them the day of the auction.

SATH invites the community to come out for the day. The charity auction will begin at 10 a.m. The SATH volunteers will be serving lunch and selling KAMP clothing.